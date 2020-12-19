Great Conjunction on Monday

Jupiter and Saturn will align in the night sky on December 21 in an event astronomers call the “great conjunction” marking the planets’ closest encounter in nearly 400 years. The two planets have slowly been moving closer to each other over the past few weeks. The Sultanate and many other countries will witness this rare event and the winter solstice. Oman Astronomical Society (OAS) said the winter solstice this year will take place at 2:02 pm (Oman local time) on Monday. The Great Conjunction is a rare celestial event and it happens when Saturn and Jupiter align together and appear as a bright point of light, said Faisal bin Mohammed al Qartooby, Vice-Chairman of OAS. The next one will occur in 2080. Sky gazers using telescopes will be able to see Saturn and Jupiter in the eyepiece, Al Qartoobi said.

— ONA

