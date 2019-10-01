Graves reveal ties between civilisations

YAHYA AL SALMANI –

Crossing the winding road linking the Wilayat of Saham (Governorate of North Al Batinah) in the western Hajar Mountains, the visitor is able to see a number of archaeological sites. Some of these unique sites were built in the low plains parallel to the inner street, while others were built on hilltops and mountain heights. The area is also characterised by distinctive rock structures shaped by the climate conditions over thousands of years.

The sources confirm that the excavations and archaeological field works in the Wilayat of Saham have recently revealed five archaeological sites, including sites of human settlements and ancient tombs dating back to the civilisation of Umm al Nar, from 2500 to 2000 years BC.

Villages like Dahwa, Wadi al Sokhn, Al Thuqhaibah and al Nagaidah are the most significant in the Wilayat of Saham. These villages are located approximately 25 kilometres from the centre of Saham.

Archaeological experts indicate that the works of surveying and excavation have found types of pottery and stone tools. All the materials which were found confirm the existence of commercial relations between the inhabitants of these sites with other civilisations such as Persia, Bilad Mabeen al Nahreen and al Sind. They were working together in the copper trade.

These sites attract the attention of the visitor very quickly due to the wide area of these tombs. People buried their dead in mass graves. These tombs were built by white limestone. They used to bury the dead people with several items like decorated potteries, soap stones, jewellery and weapons.

Archaeologists thank the Ministry of Heritage and Culture for its efforts to preserve such sites as a historical treasure of the Sultanate. The ministry installed several signboards which say tampering with contents of these ancient graves is strictly prohibited. Violators will be prosecuted by law.