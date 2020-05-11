Grand Mufti calls on all to stay indoors

Muscat: His Eminence Shaikh Ahmed bin Hamed al Khalili, Grand Mufti of the Sultanate of Oman, called upon both citizens and residents of the country to adhere to the instructions issued by the authorities in view of the cluster spread of COVID-19 and to stay indoors.

“I urge all my brothers and sisters to join the country in this testing time and to remain indoors until such time the Supreme Committee announces newer measures in order to safeguard individuals, the society and the country,” he said in a letter posted online.

“I call on all believers, men and women to safeguard themselves, their families, their communities, and their nation, by refraining from getting together to ward off the effects of the pandemic by committing yourself to the norms of safety.”

He further urged people to comply with safety regulations to avoid putting their relatives and society at risk.

“Everyone is responsible in front of Allah for all their actions and they harm themselves or others, they are accountable too. It’s our responsibility as per our religious beliefs too, to stay away from each other, maintain physical distancing, staying indoors and staying safe.”

He further said that this is a testing time and we need to be through it successfully. To achieve this, one needs to increase prayers and be optimistic.

“For sure, it (COVID-19) has created all-round damage to humanity worldwide and we need to be patient to the core in order to succeed in the testing time,” the Grand Mufti said.