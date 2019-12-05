The General Foundation Department of the International College of Engineering and Management held a graduation ceremony for the GFP students of 2016, 2017 and 2018 batches. The ceremony was attended by Dean of the college Dr Hussein al Maqbali, Assistant Deans, the HoD Foundation Dr Milton George, HoDs of Higher Education, Foundation and lecturers as well as other non-academic staff. Dr Nadia al Issai, Programme Director of the English Language Program of the Colleges of Applied Sciences and Rustaq College of Education, spoke about the importance of the foundation programme.

Related