Gradual resumption of blended learning in schools from Sunday

MUSCAT: The Supreme Committee tasked with tacking developments resulting from coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic held a meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidy, Minister of Interior.

The meeting, held at the Interior Ministry, followed up the developments of the pandemic and discussed preventive measures and ways to curb the spread of the virus and address other impacts.

The Supreme Committee appreciated the continuous support of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and his keenness to keep in touch so that public health could be safeguarded.

After reviewing all reports on health conditions, the Supreme Committee decided gradual return to the System of Blended Learning with effect from January 17, 2021 (Sunday), for school students in accordance with a mechanism to be announced by the Ministry of Education.

The committee underscored the significance of applying all precautionary measures stated in the Health Protocol with a view to protecting the health of students and teaching and administrative staff. The step will be evaluated in parallel with data on the epidemiological situation in the Sultanate.

In its review of reports from the departments concerned, the Supreme Committee noted the non-compliance of some citizens and residents with health quarantine procedures, either by stripping off the tracking bracelet or by skipping the post-quarantine test or by failing to return the tracking bracelet to the authorities. Accordingly, the committee decided to impose a fine of RO 1,000 against anyone who fails to stick to these procedures.

In the meantime, the committee commends the cooperation of all people who abide by precautionary measures approved by the departments concerned, which, the committee observed, led to a considerable decline in numbers of patients admitted to hospitals and intensive care units.

The committee pledged to continue following up procedures to secure the distribution of the vaccine to target segments,

either in their areas of residence or the workplace or public places. — ONA