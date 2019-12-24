Govt warns of crackdown on illegal transport operators

Muscat: The Ministry of Transport has urged all land transport business owners who didn’t join Naql platform yet to head for service outlets through Sanad offices, Oman Post or the platform directly to obtain the Vehicle Operating Card (VOC) and avoid fines as stated in the executive regulation of Land Transport Law.

The ministry added that it will enforce the executive regulation of Land Transport Law through an intensified inspection of all types of land transport business (both passengers and goods).

The Naql digital platform is aimed at regulating the sector and curbing the hidden trade.

The platform will have complete details of companies and individuals operating in the sector and licenses or permits will be issued only after complete verification under the system.

The permits for foreign cargo transport vehicles for their stay in Oman for more than seven days will be issued through Naql.

The platform will help the authorities to develop an integrated database of all transport operators, including passenger and tourist, school and intercity buses, facilities, trucks and taxis and violations of the executive regulations of the land transport law.