Front Stories Uncategorized 

Govt warns of crackdown on illegal transport operators

Oman Observer , ,

Muscat: The Ministry of Transport has urged all land transport business owners who didn’t join Naql platform yet to head for service outlets through Sanad offices,  Oman Post or the platform directly to obtain the Vehicle Operating Card (VOC) and avoid fines as stated in the executive regulation of Land Transport Law.

The ministry added that it will enforce the executive regulation of Land Transport Law through an intensified inspection of all types of land transport business (both passengers and goods).

The Naql digital platform is aimed at regulating the sector and curbing the hidden trade.

The platform will have complete details of companies and individuals operating in the sector and licenses or permits will be issued only after complete verification under the system.

The permits for foreign cargo transport vehicles for their stay in Oman for more than seven days will be issued through Naql.

The platform will help the authorities to develop an integrated database of all transport operators, including passenger and tourist, school and intercity buses, facilities, trucks and taxis and violations of the executive regulations of the land transport law.

Crackdown on illegal transporters intensify in Muscat

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 4816 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Oman Broadband to cover 95 per cent urban areas by 2030

Kaushalendra Singh Comments Off on Oman Broadband to cover 95 per cent urban areas by 2030

Bids opened for oil exploration in new areas

Oman Observer Comments Off on Bids opened for oil exploration in new areas

Seeb project to recreate old Omani markets, traditional lanes, investors sought

Oman Observer Comments Off on Seeb project to recreate old Omani markets, traditional lanes, investors sought