Govt warns action against violation of isolation norms

The Relief and Shelter Sector said that it continues to monitor the institutions and private sector companies and hotel establishments that have been designated for the purpose. They should be committed to the requirements and precautionary measures applicable to institutional isolation as during the visits, it was found some authorised institutions do not comply with isolating their workers according to the requirements and precautionary measures.

“Legal action will be taken against violations, including on permission granted to them.”

There have been reports of several incoming passengers, both citizens, and residents, collaborating to skip institutional isolation after paying due room rates.

Another complaint frequently received by the Observer was sharing of hotel rooms by more than one person, raising doubts over the effectiveness of isolation.

Last week, the Court of the First instance in North al Batinah, Dhofar, and Buraimi issued rulings against five violators for non-compliance with the institutional quarantine, frequenting the beaches during the period of the ban, and gathering. They received jail sentences of up to three months and a fine of RO 300.

Over 11,000 incoming passengers were subjected to institutional isolation and ten per cent of them are Omanis, said the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Social Development (MoSD) and head of the Relief and Shelter Sector recently.