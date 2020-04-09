Govt to launch campaign in Muttrah for mass Covid-19 tests

Muscat: The government will be launching a campaign in different languages from Friday, urging all residents of Muttrah to take Covid-19 tests. It was revealed at the press conference held by the Supreme Committee formed to tackle the disease.

Speaking at the press-meet, Dr Ahmed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, said ” We urge everyone to visit the venues that will be announced by the government and get themselves tested. To ensure their privacy, the visitors will not be asked about their place of residence. Our goal is to get a large number of people, including expatriates, to conduct tests.”

Of the 457 cases reported in Oman, 206 cases have been from Muttrah, including 160 expatriates. 31 of 38 cases reported on Thursday are also from Muttrah.

Meanwhile, Dr Saif al Abri, Director General of Diseases Surveillance and Control said there has been a steady increase in the number of tests conducted for Covid-19, which will be intensified at the national level. New procedures will be launched within the next two weeks.”

As per the directives of His Majesty, the government provides free treatment to all communities, including expatriates.

Most of the cases are in Muscat, Bausher, Seeb, and Muttrah, with the highest percentage of local transmission in Muttrah.

“We have not yet expanded into examining cases of people who have no apparent symptoms, the MOH officials said.

The ministry said it has a clear plan in cases of community transmission by identifying the affected cases and providing institutional isolation for those who do not have the appropriate facility for domestic isolation.

“There is a lot of cooperation from citizens in Muttrah, but still we see challenges facing the campaign, which cause limitations to conducting more tests,” the minister said.

The ROP said, People’s movement from and to Muscat will be limited and we request the public to understand the main reason behind the lockdown.”

The purpose of closing the Muscat Governorate is to allow the health authorities to play their role, the authorities said.