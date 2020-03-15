Govt to ensure supply of essential food items

Muscat: The Public Authority For Stores and Food Reserve said that essential food supplies will be ensured at all supermarkets and distribution centers in the sultanate.

“The authority is working in coordination with various government agencies and institutions and the private sector to meet the market requirements under these exceptional circumstances,” the CEO of the authority, said.

He said an action plan has been prepared to cope with various emergency situations within the framework of its scope of work.”

Meanwhile, the department of consumer protection said a team of inspectors has been formed to follow the markets around the clock to verify the availability of basic commodities and the commitment of suppliers not to manipulate prices.

He said during a series of meetings, the owners of pharmacies, shops, various commercial centers, and distributors were urged to ensure the presence of large quantities of medical commodities such as medical sterilizers and masks.