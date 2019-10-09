Govt to encourage affordable housing projects

The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Housing, celebrated the Arab Housing Day under the motto of ‘Private sector Social Responsibility in Supporting Affordable Social Housing’.

Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al-Shabibi, Minister of Housing, attended the ceremony attended by the president of the International Federation of Arab Real Estate Agents, the World President of the International Real Estate Federation and a number of members from the real estate sector.

Al Shabibi said that the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) contributes to the provision of modern housing suitable for low-income and social security groups.

Eng Siham bint Ahmed al Harthy, Director General of Real Estate Development at the Ministry of Housing, said that housing is one of the basic services like education and health. “The government, represented by the Ministry of Housing, has developed many programs to ensure adequate and suitable housing for social security and low-income groups. This included building houses or granting interest-free loans to eligible citizens. All citizens, both male and female, have the right to a residential plot, but the pace of plot distribution has exceeded that of the provision of services and thus it was necessary to introduce new alternatives to provide housing for the rest of society segments.”