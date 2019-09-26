Muscat: Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Futaisi, Minister of Transport and Communications, said that the government plans to introduce advanced passenger screening facilities at Oman Airports.

“We are keen to introduce modern and advance technologies at the Sultanate’s airports. Features such as facial recognition and eye scanning will be implemented on certain inbound flights as a pilot project, the minister said.

He said the old airport Muscat will be developed as a major project for a recreational tourism hub.

The minister reviewed the latest developments in the infrastructure sector during a panel discussion held at the Cultural Club.

On the Mina Sultan Qaboos Waterfront, he said the DAMAC International will develop a world-class, waterfront destination, with the main contractor and the marketing center to be announced in next November.

He said that Oman’s ports, airports, and logistics sectors are ready for global competition, affirming that the year of 2019 witnessed considerable transformation in the work environment.

He said the plans will focus on ports integration under Assad’s supervision.

“There is 10 per cent growth reported in the fields of ports and travellers through Oman’s airports”, he said.

The minister said the government will set up economic free zones focusing on the import of certain commodities like fish and medicines, which can be then re-exported.