Govt to allow more commercial activities, but no barbershops

Muscat: Ahmed bin Abdullah al Shuhi, Minister of Regional Municipalities, said that the activities that were opened in two packages constituted around 70 percent, and the third package will be announced soon.

He said a total of 9,088 violations were reported when the first and second packages were opened.

The minister added that barbershops and beauty salons are not open now because they pose a risk in transmitting the virus.

The third package, which was approved by the technical committee and will be announced next week, is a very ambitious package, but it will include the reopening of wedding halls, beauty salons, and recreational activities.

He added, “It has been agreed to exempt the activities from fines for delaying the renewal of contracts. Whoever renewed and paid the fines, the amount will be carried over to the next year or the next the contract period.”