Govt plans major initiatives to tackle chronic diseases

Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Obaid al Saeedi, Minister of Health, has warned of the increasing cases of diabetes and other chronic diseases in the Sultanate and neighbouring countries.

He said that the proportion of people with diabetes in the Sultanate among Omanis exceeds 15 per cent, adding that there are countries with bigger numbers.

He said that chronic diseases can lead to serious complications such as kidney failure and cardiovascular problems. “Most of these chronic diseases are due to changing lifestyles.”

Globally, major chronic diseases include heart disease, cancer, diabetes, stroke and arthritis.

Meanwhile, Dr Ali bin Talib al Hinai, said, the government is planning to impose taxes on sugar and fast food, in line with sin tax imposed on Tobacco and derivatives (100 per cent), energy drinks (100 per cent); alcoholic beverages (100 per cent), Pork (100 per cent) and soft drinks (50 per cent).