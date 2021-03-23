Govt pays attention to water resources

NEW YORK: The Sultanate has reiterated its keenness to protect water resources through the enactment of laws and legislations and the establishment of an appropriate infrastructure for the management of water supplies in a rationalised and sustainable manner to help meet present and future requirements.

This was stated in the Sultanate’s speech before a high-level international meeting on water, held at the United Nations premises here.

The speech was delivered by First Secretary Sayyid Ahmed bin Hamoud al Busaidy.

“Water is a national wealth that deserves to be protected and preserved and its resources have to be developed. To meet this goal, statutes and legislations have been enacted. The statutes include the Water Resources Protection Law promulgated under Royal Decree No 29/2000, the Law on Protection of Water Against Pollution, promulgated by Royal Decree No 114/2001, and the Law on Protection of Drinking Water Against Pollution, promulgated under Royal Decree No 115/2001),” said the Sultanate in its speech.

The speech also touched on the National Strategy for Water Sector, focusing on five main themes: (1) Securing potable water; (2) striking a balance between water use and renewable water resources; (3) consolidating principles for the preservation of water; (4) increasing public awareness about the importance of water conservation, rationalisation in water use and (5) supporting water techniques, research and innovation in the field of water.

The speech pointed out that the strategies devised by the Sultanate provided fresh water services to 97 per cent of the population in towns and cities and 88 per cent in rural areas.

The strategies also furnished grounds for a sound wastewater system that benefited 75 per cent of the population, despite water scarcity challenges faced by the Middle East region.

The speech also stated that the Sultanate developed an integrated water desalination system comprising 60 plants and 93 wastewater stations spread out across all governorates of the Sultanate. — ONA