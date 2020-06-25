CORONAVIRUS Local Main 

Govt mulls Omanisation of online delivery services 

Oman Observer

Muscat: Dr. Ahmed al Futaisi, Minister of Transport, on Thursday said that there are plans to allow only Omanis to work in the online delivery services.

He said the Ministry of Transport is coordinating with the Ministry of Manpower on this issue.

The minister said non-Omanis or expatriates will not be allowed to deliver restaurant and online orders once the decision are issued in this regard.

The minister was speaking at the 11th press conference of the Supreme Committee.

