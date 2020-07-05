Govt mulls field hospital for COVID-19 patients

Muscat: With daily increase in COVID-19 patients,the government has started the process of setting up a field hospital.

It may be noted that several countries in the world, including in the GCC, have set up field hospitals to meet the challenge of growing number of patients.

Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, on Sunday issued a decision forming a team to supervise the establishment, readiness, and operations of a field hospital for COVID-19 patients.

The decision is effective from Sunday (July 5). The minister had earlier said that the health establishments in the Sultanate are still intact and coping, but there are plans to increase the capacity of intensive care units.

Al Saeedi said that intensive care units are experiencing immense pressure. He added that there are cooperation and willingness at government and private health establishments to deal with the situation, but a plan is underway to set up a field hospital in Muscat for non-critical cases, with a capacity ranging between 250-300 beds.

As per Article 1 of the decision, the director-generals of Specialist Medical Care, Royal Hospital, Nursing Affairs, Projects and Engineering Affairs, and Emergency Management Center will be members of the team.

The work team will supervise the establishment, equipping, and operation of a field hospital, which will have 200 beds for treating people with Covid-19.

“The work team can seek help from any of the specialists to perform his mission, and form sub-working groups from its members or other specialists while team leader will submit a report every week.” the statement said.