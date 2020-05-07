CORONAVIRUS Main 

Govt looking at relaxing Muttrah isolation: Supreme Committee

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Minster of Health, Dr. Ahmed al Saeedi, on Thursday said the government would consider withdrawing Muttrah wilayat’s isolation. He was addressing the media during the sixth e-press conference of the Supreme Committee on covid-19.

“There is a significant decrease in covid-19 cases in the Muttrah, which is now under isolation . With the number of cases affected in Muttrah constantly decreasing, we will review withdrawing the wilayat’s isolation,” said the minister.

The minister also said a team is studying to reopen more commercial activities, but unfortunately, some visitors and workers were found to be adhering to the health guidelines at places where activities resumed last week.

 

