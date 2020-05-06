Govt issues statement on contents in beverage brand

Muscat: The Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources (WRMWR) said laboratory tests of a sample of Vimto beverage proved that it is safe for consumption.

Following some messages circulated in social media about two types of Vimto beverage (original and fake), the ministry took some samples for laboratory tests, which proved that the drink meets quality standards approved in the Sultanate,” a statement said.

There were reports that some fake or counterfeit bottles contain additional color that may cause an adverse effect on children, including affecting their concentration.

Vimto contains food additives that are not allowed to be used in food products unless they are evaluated by the Joint FAO/WHO Expert Committee on Food Additives, whose main task is to ensure that the quantities consumed of the substance do not exceed the acceptable dose and that it can be consumed daily without any risk to health, the ministry said and denied any fake bottles were in circulation.

The Ministry emphasized that the food companies are obligated to put a warning on the label when adding any of the following colours – E-numbers tartrazine (E102), quinoline yellow (E104), sunset yellow (E110), carmoisine (E122), ponceau 4R (E124) and Allura red (E129) that “It may have a negative impact on the activity and focus of children” in order to ensure the consumer’s right to know, as the presence of these warnings makes The consumer has the option to buy the commodity or not.