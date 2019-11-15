Govt explains J&K curbs to Parliamentary Standing Committee

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday elaborated to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Kashmir about the reasons behind imposing restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir, including the communication clampdown there, and the facts leading to bifurcation of the region into two Union Territories (UTs).

Following the abrogation of Article 370 in early August, the erstwhile state has been bifurcated into two UTs — Jammu and Kashmir with legislature, and Ladakh without one. Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla informed the Committe that the government took these measures to keep situation contained in anticipation of violence in view of statements made by of var-ious leaders of the state.

Trouble makers have been rounded up and arrested till date, the secretary said, adding that as many as 288 people have been booked under the Public Safety Act, including former chief minister Farooq Abdullah.

The ministry said that no loss in human life by violence has been reported in Jammu and Kashmir and no pellets have been fired in last one month barring the first ten days.

The home secretary cited the instance of the 2016 killing of militant Burhan Wani when Jammu and Kashmir was put under restrictions and a communication blockade was imposed, adding “many lives were lost as social media was used to spread misinformation that time”.

The official informed the committee about the precautionary steps taken by the security forces to maintain peace in the Valley. —IANS

