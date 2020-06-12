Govt eases rules for operations of boats, marinas
The number of passengers (including crew) onboard pleasure and tourism boats/ crafts shall not exceed 50 percent of the nominated capacity.
Passengers onboard tourism boats shall be from the same family (household) and wear face masks.
In public areas of the marinas, users shall wear face masks, maintain physical distancing, and avoid gatherings.
Marinas’ administrations shall provide hand sanitizers in the public areas.
Marinas’ administrations shall monitor the conditions mentioned above, specifically No.1 and No.2, and will report any violations against them to the Directorate General of Maritime Affairs (DGMA).