Govt eases rules for operations of boats, marinas

The Ministry of Transport has issued new guidelines for the operations of Marinas, pleasure and tourism boats in accordance with some instructions.

The restrictions for operations of marinas, pleasure, and tourism boats have been lowered and they can operate under the following measures, in addition to the general preventive measures specified by the Ministry of Health.

The number of passengers (including crew) onboard pleasure and tourism boats/ crafts shall not exceed 50 percent of the nominated capacity.

Passengers onboard tourism boats shall be from the same family (household) and wear face masks.

In public areas of the marinas, users shall wear face masks, maintain physical distancing, and avoid gatherings.

Marinas’ administrations shall provide hand sanitizers in the public areas.

Marinas’ administrations shall monitor the conditions mentioned above, specifically No.1 and No.2, and will report any violations against them to the Directorate General of Maritime Affairs (DGMA).