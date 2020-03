Muscat: The Government Communication (GC) has denied rumours that wilayat of Ibri reported a fresh case of COVID 19.

It refuted messages circulated in social media saying that Suhar is a hotbed of coronavirus, and a medical team has been transferred from Muscat to the city.

Meanwhile, people are advised not to raise panic among the community, pay no attention to the rumours, and take the information from its official sources.