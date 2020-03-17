Govt decides to boost air, sea connectivity to Musandam

Muscat: The government will boost air and sea services to and from Musandam Governorate through the National Ferries and Oman Air in the wake of current travel restrictions.

There will be a daily two-way ferry service from Shinas to Khasab starting from March 18.

The government is also reviewing the number of scheduled trips between Shinas, Dibba, and Lima with the competent authorities and provide the required trips in a manner consistent with the need and movement of travellers.

The current Embraer aircraft of Oman Air will be replaced by a larger Boeing 737 aircraft to accommodate more passengers and cargo. There will be daily flights from Muscat to Khasab and vice versa.

These measures are taken by the government to facilitate the movement of individuals through in view of the exceptional circumstances.