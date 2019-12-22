Govt announces establishment of Omani Golf Federation

Muscat: The Minister of Sports Affairs has issued a decision, establishing the Omani Golf Federation (OGF) as part of the efforts to promote individual sports in line with international developments. It is also aimed at promoting Oman as a destination for individual games.

The decision recognizes the role of the Omani Golf Sports Committee in hosting many regional and international tournaments in addition to its role in developing the golf infrastructure in the country.

