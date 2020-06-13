Governorates in lockdown: Guidelines for truck drivers

Muscat: Muscat: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) has issued guidelines to transporting companies carrying goods to the Dhofar Governorate.

It may be that Dhofar along with parts of Dhakiliyah (Jabal Al Akhdar), and the Jabal Shams, South Sharqiyah (Masirah Island), and Al Wusta governorates, are in lockdown until July 3.

MOCI said that the transportation of goods will continue uninterrupted to ensure the availability of food and consumer items in the markets and to avoid any shortages during the coming period.

The ministry said guidelines to be followed by the transporting companies include that only drivers will be allowed in the vehicles.

Do not mix with interact with others in the governorate, while the driver stays in the truck during the download process.

Exit the governorate immediately after the mission is completed within 24 hours.

Follow the precautionary measures set by competent authorities such as – hand hygiene, physical spacing, wearing masks, and maintaining healthy habits when sneezing and coughing.

The ministry stated that it will take necessary legal measures against the owner of the company in coordination with the competent authorities in case of failure to adhere to the precautionary measures.