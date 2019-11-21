Governorates hold reception to mark National Day

Khasab/ Al Buraimi: Sayyid Ibrahim bin Said al Busaidy, Minister of State, and Governor of Musandam hosted a reception on the occasion of the 49th National Day. Present at the reception were civil and

military officials, shaikhs, dignitaries and citizens.

The attendees expressed congratulations and their overwhelming joy on this glorious national occasion. They prayed to Allah the Almighty to protect the Architect of Oman; His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, and to grant good health and happiness for His Majesty the Sultan.

Wali of Al Buraimi Office hosted a reception on the occasion of the 49th Glorious National Day under the patronage of Sayyid Khalifa bin Al Murdas al Busaidy, Governor of Al Buraimi, in Al Buraimi on Wednesday

The chief guest said that the Governorate of Al Buraimi witnessed several achievements of the Blessed Renaissance through clear plans in various development fields.

He expressed his pride and gratitude on the occasion of the National Day. He wished His Majesty Sultan Qaboos a good health, happiness and a long life. — ONA

