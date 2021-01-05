Government Treasury Bills worth RO 74 m issued

MUSCAT: A tender for Government Treasury Bills (Issue 109) worth RO 74 million was announced this week. The total value of the allotted Treasury bills amounted to RO 74 million, for a maturity period of 28 days, from January 6, 2021 until February 3, 2021.

The average accepted price reached 99.951 for every RO 100, and the minimum accepted price arrived at 99.950 per RO 100. The average discount rate and the average yield reached 0.63769 per cent and 0.63801 per cent respectively.

The interest rate on the repo operations with the Central Bank of Oman (CBO) is 0.5 per cent while the discount rate on the Treasury Bills Discounting Facility with CBO is 1 per cent.

Treasury Bills are short-term highly secured financial instruments issued by the Ministry of Finance, and they provide licensed commercial banks the opportunity to invest their surplus funds. The Central Bank of Oman (CBO) acts as the Issue Manager and provides the added advantage of ready liquidity through discounting and repurchase facilities (repo). — ONA

