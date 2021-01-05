Government sports facilities in 2019 stand at 76

Muscat: The number of government sports facilities in the Sultanate reached 67 by the end of 2019, serving about 1.2 million people, according to statistics issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The NCSI sports statistics bulletin showed that the largest number of government sports facilities belonged to the 44 sports clubs, which possessed 66 per cent of the total government sports facilities, followed by 12 sports complexes, then 11 sports centres. The number of beneficiaries of the sports complexes in 2019 was 1,191,982 people, of whom 874,038 were men and 317, 944 were women, compared to 1,073, 989 people in 2018, of whom 809,763 were men and 264,226 were women.

The bulletin indicated that in 2019, sports activity in the Sultanate witnessed about 158 competitions and championships, 78 training sessions, 84 camps, and 12 conferences and seminars. Oman Athletics Federation (OAF) led the sports federations in terms of the number of medals won by the national teams with 43 medals, followed by Oman Shooting Association (OSA) with 26 medals, Omani Swimming association (OSA) with 22 medals, Oman Tennis Association (OTA) and Oman Camel Racing Federation with 6 medals each, 5 medals for Oman Volleyball Association (OVA) 3 for Oman Hockey Federation (OHF), Oman Equestrian Federation (OEF), Omani Handball Association (OHA) 2 medals each, and one medal for Oman Football Association (OFA). The number of sports activities implemented by the sports committees reached 59.

The total medals achieved by the committees reached 228 medals, including 121 for Oman Weightlifting and Physical Strength Committee (OWPSC), 44 for Oman Paralympic Committee (OPC), Oman Bodybuilding Committee (OBC ) and Oman Sailing Committee 13 medals each, 9 medals for Oman Billiards and Snooker Committee (OBSC) and 8 medals for the Oman Bowling Committee (OBC). — ONA

