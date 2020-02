The Ministry of Civil Service on Sunday began the 4th round of courses of its training programme known as “government competencies”.

The programme is conducted by the ministry, in cooperation with the Institute of Public Administration (IPA), with support from the Ministry of Oil and Gas.

The opening was attended by Sayyid Salim bin Musallam al Busaidi, Under-secretary of the Ministry of Civil Service for Administrative Development Affairs, Sayyid Zaki bin Hilal al Busaidi, Executive Chairman

of the IPA and other government officials.

As many as 30 participants comprising directors and officials occupying similar posts in the State’s Administrative Apparatus are taking part in the programme, which comes within the government’s plan to develop human resources — an element of top priority in administrative planning.

The programme is being carried out in sets of 12 days a month from February to April 2020.

The programme seeks to develop national cadres capable of tackling future challenges and utilising available opportunities to the participants to gain skills necessary for achieving the best standards of performance and productivity in the State’s Administrative Apparatus.

