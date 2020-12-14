Google’s YouTube, Gmail and Drive services suffer outage
Gmail and several other services offered by Google, including messaging service Hangouts and video-sharing website YouTube, which was offline for over an hour Monday evening for thousands of users across the world have been restored.
The services that were unavailable included Google Drive, which is used by individuals and businesses to create, store and share documents, spreadsheets, presentations, and more. Google search, however, remained accessible.
The cause of the outage is still unclear.