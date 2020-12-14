Main World 

Google’s YouTube, Gmail and Drive services suffer outage

Oman Observer

 Gmail and several other services offered by Google, including messaging service Hangouts and video-sharing website YouTube, which was offline for over an hour Monday evening for thousands of users across the world have been restored.

The services that were unavailable included Google Drive, which is used by individuals and businesses to create, store and share documents, spreadsheets, presentations, and more. Google search, however, remained accessible.

The cause of the outage is still unclear.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 9042 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Brazil’s army fights Amazon fires as hundreds of new blazes ignite

Oman Observer Comments Off on Brazil’s army fights Amazon fires as hundreds of new blazes ignite

Injury floors Usain Bolt and ruins final farewell

Oman Observer Comments Off on Injury floors Usain Bolt and ruins final farewell

Trump says ‘I’m not a racist’

Oman Observer Comments Off on Trump says ‘I’m not a racist’