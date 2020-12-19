Google trial judge suggests potential trial date

The judge hearing the US Justice Department’s antitrust case against Alphabet Inc’s Google suggested a trial date of September 12, 2023.

US District Judge Amit Mehta suggested the date during a status conference, and counsel for the two sides did not object. Mehta noted that the two sides appeared to expect that discovery would be completed in March 2022, with other pretrial matters not addressed until early 2023. The state case is broader than the Justice Department’s. The Justice Department’s lawsuit focused on Google’s search and search advertising while the state case filed this week included what it said was Google’s efforts to extend its dominance to devices like speakers, televisions and even smart cars. Google has denied wrongdoing. — Reuters

