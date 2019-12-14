Google Assistant’s interpreter mode comes to phones

Interpreter mode, the real-time translation tool is now rolling out to Assistant for Android and iOS users. Now, by just using a smartphone can have a back and forth conversation with someone speaking a foreign language. Google says it will work with 44 languages and can be invoked by saying commands like “Hey Google, help me speak Thai” or “Hey Google, be my German translator.” After each translation, the Assistant may present Smart Replies, giving you suggestions that let you quickly respond without speaking-which can make your conversations faster and even more seamless,” Lilian Rincon, Senior Director of Product Management, Google Assistant said in a statement.

