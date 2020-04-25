Goods delivery at Sohar Port unaffected despite covid-19 crisis

SOHAR: The Sohar Port and Free Zone continues to operate in full swing despite the latest developments resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The work team is endeavouring to ramp up the handling and shipping operations to ensure uninterrupted delivery of goods to the local market while taking maximum precautions and complying with the directives issued by the relevant authorities regarding health and safety, said Sohar Port and Free Zone administration.

Batti bin Mohammed al Shibli, Harbour Master at Sohar Port said: “The port has managed to overcome the challenges imposed by the health restrictions by following flexible mechanisms to ramp up the shipping and handling operations and ensure timely handling of goods arriving at the Sohar Port from international ports.”

Al Shibli commended the high sense of responsibility exhibited by the employees of the marine section expressing his confidence that with the cooperation of all the Sohar Port will get over the current crisis and emerge stronger more sustainable than ever before.

This experience has emphasized the importance of constant coordination between various public and private institutions, Al Shibli said commending the efforts made by all the port workers which helped the Sohar Port to successfully curb the implications of the coronavirus crisis. — ONA