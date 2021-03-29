Good response to CMYF blood camp

Chiru Mega Youth Force (CMYF), a voluntary organisation, conducted a blood donation camp recently. The camp held at Bausher Blood Bank, opposite to the Royal Hospital, received good response as many volunteers turned out to donate blood. CMYF founder-president Ramdas Chandaka thanked all those who came forward for this humanitarian cause. The CMYF has been honoured by the Ministry of Health on several occasions in recognition of its continuing support for blood collection services in Oman.