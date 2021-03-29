Local 

Good response to CMYF blood camp

Oman Observer

Chiru Mega Youth Force (CMYF), a voluntary organisation, conducted a blood donation camp recently. The camp held at Bausher Blood Bank, opposite to the Royal Hospital, received good response as many volunteers turned out to donate blood. CMYF founder-president Ramdas Chandaka thanked all those who came forward for this humanitarian cause. The CMYF has been honoured by the Ministry of Health on several occasions in recognition of its continuing support for blood collection services in Oman.

You May Also Like

Governance conference begins today

Oman Observer Comments Off on Governance conference begins today

Assigned by HM, Sports Affairs Minister heads to KSA for King Abdulaziz Camel Festival

Oman Observer Comments Off on Assigned by HM, Sports Affairs Minister heads to KSA for King Abdulaziz Camel Festival

Unesco declares City of Qalhat as World Heritage Site

Oman Observer Comments Off on Unesco declares City of Qalhat as World Heritage Site