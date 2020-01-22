Golf, Maritime Sports Committees present plans to Olympic Commitee

MUSCAT: Oman Maritime Sports Committee reviewed the current conditions and the most important programmes for 2020 in the joint meeting with the OOC on Wednesday headed by Sayyid Khalid bin Hamad al Busaidi, OOC Chairman, and in presence of by members of Maritime Sports Committee and a number of OOC members and technical officials.

The sports supervised by the committee — sailing, diving, spear fishing and traditional rowing — were discussed. The launch of modern rowing in the coming period was also part of the talks. Reference was made to the great role Oman Sail plays in supporting sailing and qualifying the technical level and the membership of the committee in international sailing federations as well as the most important administrative and organisational aspects that the committee is working on in the current period.

The previous participations of the committee were also reviewed in international, Asian and Arab competitions, and the most important training centres and achievements for 2019 in sailing, traditional rowing and free diving. Sultanate’s participation plans for Gulf, Arab and Asian championships for sailing and rowing to be held in the current year were also on the agenda.

Also on Wednesday, the OOC also met with Oman Golf Committee (OGC) in the presence of Munther bin Salem al Barwani, OGC Chairman, and Ahmed bin Faisal al Jahdhami, Vice-Chairman. The meeting dealt with progress of golf in Oman, especially after the Oman Golf getting association status. The tours undertaken by the committee to introduce the sport in public and private schools and some colleges were part of the discussion. The tour aimed to spread the game and expand its scope by focusing on young people and raising their competence.

They also reviewed the 800 registered golf players — including 120 Omanis — in Oman along with the golf courses in the country. The committee’s role in the Gulf, Arab, Continental and International Federations was on agenda. Reference was also made to the previous participations of the committee and the training centres obtained.

The vision for future as well as the possibility of benefiting from the programmes offered by Olympic Solidarity to raise the technical levels of the players were discussed.

Related