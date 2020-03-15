Gold Star Line makes maiden call at Duqm port

MUSCAT, MARCH 15 – Gold Star Line, a major player in the Intra Asia and Africa container trade, has formally commenced operations from Port of Duqm. The vessel MV Da Hua, operated by Gold Star Line, arrived at the Port of Duqm for the loading of a consignment of pressure vessels destined for a project in Iraq was undertaken. The vessels were fabricated by ELCO International Engineering Co LLC, a Nizwa-based firm specializing in heavy engineering and fabrication services.

Sankhoj Das, Commercial Director of Gold Star Line, said, “Gold Star Line has been expanding its activities in breakbulk and car carrier business in the recent years , and we see Port of Duqm as our strategic point to cater more aggressively in the Middle East market. We will continue to focus on our ever-evolving customers there and strengthen the relationship to give unique and dedicated solutions to their increasingly complex requirements’’.

“We welcome Gold Star Line to the Port of Duqm. We are proud of the increasing role that the Port of Duqm is playing as a gateway port for the various industrial projects happening in the region. The Port of Duqm is destined to become a natural marine hub enjoying the proximity of major consuming markets such as the Indian subcontinent, East African regions and the wider Middle East,” added Anwar al Balushi — Port Commercial Manager.

