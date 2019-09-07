Goat cheese cheesecake

Ingredients

250 g soft goat cheese

80 g icing sugar

150 g whipping cream

10 g lemon juice

200 g biscuits (Digestive type)

Fresh berries and mint to garnish

METHOD

Combine the soft goat cheese and the icing sugar in a bowl. Make sure that they are properly mixed.

Pour in the whipping cream to the mixture. Whisk until the mixture thickened.

Add the lemon juice and set aside for one hour. Make sure to provide the one hour resting period to allow the mixture to breath.

Crumble some biscuits on the bottom of a glass.

On top of the crumbled biscuits, fill in the cheesecake base.

Garnish with fresh berries and serve very cold.

ABOUT GOAT CHEESE

Fresh goat cheese has about half the fat, cholesterol and calories of commercial cream cheese made from cow’s milk, which it sometimes resembles in texture.

It has about 60 per cent of the fat, cholesterol and calories of cow’s milk cheddar.

Goat cheese takes about three days to make. It changes in appearance and becomes stronger-tasting as time goes by. It takes about 100 pounds of goat milk to make 16 to 25 pounds of cheese depending on when during their producing cycle the milk is drawn. The later in the cycle, the thinner the milk and the more it takes.

Locally produced fresh goat cheeses have a distinct advantage over imported brands or even those mass-produced because they reach the consumer faster.

Chef Zaid Ben Kahla is the Pastry Chef of Cioccolatitaliani in Muscat. He moved to Oman in late 2018, after spending the last 3 years back in his home country, Tunisia. Initially trained as a Chef in Mediterranean cuisine, he quickly moved forward in his career training in different sections, up to being trained as a Barista, to acquire all the skills necessary to run a complete outlet. Once he was confident enough to consider himself a complete Chef, he moved to Saudi Arabia, where he worked as Head of the Pastry department for one of the major local groups, often serving the Royal family with his delicacies. Chef Zaid has a passion not only for desserts, but he loves experimenting with new flavour combinations to make customers’ experience delightful. He loves to take inspiration from world famous classics and give them his own twist. A true leader, he runs the food development of Cioccolatitaliani in Oman, making sure that quality and freshness of the ingredients are always put first.