GoAir resumes flights to four Indian cities

Muscat: GoAir has commenced direct flights from Mumbai, Delhi, Kochi, and Kannur to and from Muscat under the air bubble agreement effective October 15, 2020.

“The air bubble initiative is one such step in that direction towards building confidence amongst the travelers in the current situation,” a statement from GoAir said.

The airline will fly to Muscat from Mumbai and Delhi on Thursdays, Kochi on Fridays and Sundays, and Kannur on Thursdays and Saturdays, the statement said.

 

 

