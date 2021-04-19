Go further with style, comfort & capability in the Ford Explorer

MUSCAT: Ford’s powerful and stylish Explorer ticks all the boxes when it comes to space, comfort, design, technology and safety. The Explorer is an ideal SUV to make the most of on every journey.

The Explorer has more power and space than ever and smart new technologies to help tackle life’s adventures. Improved off-road capability comes courtesy of intelligent four-wheel drive and an available new Terrain Management System that features seven easy-to-engage drive modes.

Standard features include a power liftgate, 8-inch digital touch screen with SYNC 3, and a comprehensive package of driver assist and safety technologies.

The Explorer is equipped with a revised 2.3-litre turbocharged EcoBoost engine that produces 300 horsepower and 420Nm of torque. The engine is matched to an all-new 10-speed transmission and Intelligent All-Wheel-Drive system.

Building upon Ford’s push to bring more driver-assist technology to market, the all-new Explorer is packed with the very latest innovations from Ford. Every Explorer comes standard with Ford Co-Pilot360, a suite of driver-assist technologies including Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking, which includes Pedestrian Detection, Forward Collision Warning and Dynamic Brake Support; Blind Spot Information System with Cross-Traffic Alert; Lane-Keeping System; Rearview camera with built-in lens cleaner and Auto headlamps with auto high-beams.

Other available Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+ technologies include Evasive Steering Assist, which provides steering support to help avoid a collision; and Post-Impact Braking provides braking after a collision to lessen injury and damage caused by a secondary crash event.

Explorer also is available with Ford’s all-new Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control which automatically slows the vehicle down when traffic ahead slows. It also helps keep the vehicle centred in its lane.

