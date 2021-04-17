Go beyond on every journey in the Toyota Land Cruiser

MUSCAT: The powerful, capable and tough Land Cruiser has been the favourite 4WD SUV for enthusiasts the world over. From routine drives, to off-road experiences, the Land Cruiser has always stood tall to offer exceptional experiences. Even earning it the status of the ‘Pride of the Land.’

Hailed as a timeless icon, the Toyota Land Cruiser has a loyalty unmatched by any other SUV. The product of over 60 years of global adventure, it is a sophisticated blend of off-road prowess, on-road comfort and unparalleled refinement. And it remains totally unchallenged.

Proudly carrying forward its undisputed legacy of phenomenal all-terrain performance and reliability, the Land Cruiser indeed, is one of the most technically advanced four-wheel drive vehicles ever produced and is equipped with a series of advanced dynamic and handling features.

The Land Cruiser’s driving control features extends to the Active Traction Control (ATRC), which ensures excellent vehicle handling functionality. Further enhancing its versatility is the Hill Assist Control (HAC), which prevents vehicle rollback when stopping and then starting again on a steep incline or slippery surface. The Crawl Control System helps maintain a low uniform vehicle speed by automatically controlling the engine output and brake hydraulic pressure for the purpose of reducing driver burden when in off-road conditions.

At the heart of the indomitable 4WD Land Cruiser’s capability is a 4.6-litre engine. A smooth and quiet drive results from the Land Cruiser’s advanced 6-speed Transmission.

Elevating the Land Cruiser’s In-vehicle Entertainment to a completely new level is the 10-inch Navigation System with Multi Bluetooth connection & SIM card slot for Wi-Fi Hotspot, 6 Speakers and Rear Seat Entertainment System, Power backdoor (upper door only), New design front bumper spoiler with chrome garnish, Leather seats, Remote engine starter and Front sequential indicator.

The Land Cruiser VX is equipped with 5.7L, V8 engine, New design front bumper spoiler with chrome garnish, 20” Alloy Wheels, Chrome + Gloss black Radiator Grille, Premium Leather Seats, 9” Navigation System with 14 JBL Speakers, Qi Enabled Wireless Charger, Multi terrain monitor with 4 cameras and active height control.