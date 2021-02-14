Global wins contracts worth RO 13.8 million

Global Chemicals and Maintenance Systems LLC has been awarded contracts totalling RO 13.8 million in value from the Public Authority for Water (Diam) for the operation and maintenance of Diam’s) network and different assets in Al Dhahirah Governorate and Seeb Wilayat (Muscat Governorate).

The contracts, which are valid for five years, are a reflection of Diam’s trust in Global’s capabilities and quality of services, the company said.

Thanking Diam for the contracts, Global pledged to make all efforts to ensure their smooth and successful implementation to the full satisfaction of all stakeholders.

Established in 1963, Global Chemicals & Maintenance Systems LLC became a member of Al Barami Group of Companies in 1976 and is a 100 per cent Omani company.

Global has been associated with the Power & Desalination sector for nearly four decades. The company is managed by a team of professionals with several years of in-depth experience in these fields who strongly believe in providing top quality services.