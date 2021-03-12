Global stocks, oil edge away from highs as stimulus rally ebbs

LONDON: Global shares were flat on Friday but within sight of a record high, while oil edged lower as benchmark debt yields climbed, helping to curb the latest stimulus-driven rally. Gains in Asian stock markets proved tough to match for most European peers, after they hit a one-year high the day before. Wall Street also looks set for a lower open, with S&P 500 futures down 0.5 per cent.

The note of caution followed the signing of a $1.9-trillion US stimulus bill into law on Thursday and a further dovish tilt from the European Central Bank that had prompted a retreat in bond yields and eased global concerns about rising inflation.

The burst of market optimism from those events had helped Asian shares rise — Japan’s Nikkei added 1.7 per cent — but this faded out as Europe opened for business, with the STOXX Europe 600 down around 0.6 per cent.

That in turn weighed on the MSCI World Index, taking it into the red, down 0.2 per cent, albeit less than 1.5 per cent away from the record high hit last month.

“We have recently seen some erratic market moves across asset classes, as well as within equity market sectors and styles. A period of digestion thus seems logical and healthy,” Barclays analyst Emmanuel Cau said in a note.

Biden had signed the stimulus legislation before giving a televised address in which he pledged aggressive action to speed vaccinations and move the country closer to normality by July 4. — Reuters