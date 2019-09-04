Global regulator discrepancies over Boeing 737 MAX worry IATA

CHICAGO: The head of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) warned that any discrepancy among global regulators over reapproving Boeing Co’s 737 MAX for commercial flight could set a worrying precedent for future aircraft programmes.

The 737 MAX, Boeing’s newest single-aisle aircraft, was grounded worldwide in March after two deadly crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia within five months. Boeing is updating flight control software at the centre of both crashes that must be approved by regulators before the planes can fly commercially again.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has traditionally taken the lead on certifying Boeing aircraft, leaving other regulators globally to follow suit. That process has been supported by IATA, a trade association of the world’s airlines.

But international regulators have indicated they will pursue their own analysis of the 737 MAX and Boeing’s proposed updates, after the FAA suffered a dent to its credibility following 737 MAX crashes.

“With the 737 MAX we are a bit worried … because we don’t see the normal unanimity among international regulators that should be the case,” Alexandre de Juniac, IATA director general, told reporters ahead of a summit in Chicago.

“We see a discrepancy that’s detrimental to the industry,” he added, urging regulators to make any changes to the single certification process “collectively.” The FAA said it has a “transparent and collaborative relationship” with other civil aviation authorities, but “each government will make its own decision to return the aircraft to service based on a thorough safety assessment.” — Reuters

Related