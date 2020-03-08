Global rallies mark Women’s Day

PARIS: Thousands took to the streets across the globe to mark International Women’s Day on Sunday despite the coronavirus outbreak forcing the cancellation of a slew of events in Asia, as violence marred some European gatherings.

In China— the epicentre of the epidemic that has killed more than 3,500 people and infected over 100,000 worldwide— state broadcaster CCTV highlighted the work of female medical workers on the frontlines in the fight against the virus.

Despite growing fears over the worsening epidemic, marches went ahead across the world.

A women’s marathon planned in India was postponed over virus concerns as Prime Minister Narendra Modi said prominent women would run his social media accounts for the day.

France saw a clutch of virus deaths take its virus toll to 16 Saturday but Paris hosted several rallies— one of which saw violence which organisers blamed on police.

A rally in Kyrgyzstan also turned violent as police detained dozens of protesters— mainly women— after masked men attacked them and tore up their placards in the capital Bishkek. A police spokesman said they were detained for their own safety and because police had not been warned about the rally.

In South Korea, where more than 7,000 virus infections make it the hardest hit country outside China, several events were cancelled.

Many feminist groups held online campaigns instead of street marches, using hashtags such as #FemaleStrike, #PowerUp and #38InternationalWomensDay to raise awareness of gender inequality.

In Bangkok, protesters called for improved labour protections amid the epidemic that has infected dozens in Thailand, and greater rights. Organisers blamed virus fears for the fact that the turnout was lower than last year.

Hundreds of women and men rallied in the Philippine capital Manila to mark the day.

“The violence and poverty among women are getting worse,” Joms Salvador of women’s group Gabriela said.

“While we have 37 laws related to women’s rights, on the ground what is happening is a widespread violence in the forms of domestic abuse, sexual harassment and rape,” he said.

A big crowd turned out in Melbourne to watch the women’s Twenty20 World Cup final between India and Australia. US singer Katy Perry, wearing an outfit emblazoned with the female symbol, performed her hit single “Roar” ahead of the game. Rallies were smaller than usual in virus-hit Europe.— AFP

