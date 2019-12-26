Global Money opens Sinainah branch

As part of its expansion, Global Money Exchange opened its 53rd Branch at Al Sinainah, Al Buraimi Governorate this week.

The branch was inaugurated by Hamdan bin Rashid al Manai, Member of the Majlis Ashhura, Al Sinainah, Buraimi.

Speaking on the occasion Al Manai said that the new branch is a New Year gift to the people of Al Sinainah and complimented Global Money Exchange for opening branches in remote locations in the Sultanate for the benefit of local and expat community.

As part of the social responsibility, the company would seek approval from the Central Bank of Oman for opening branches in unrepresented and remote areas of Sultanate of Oman, said K S Subromoniyan, Managing Director of the Exchange.

R Madhusoodanan, General Manager said that the company has rolled out several initiatives for the benefits of local and expat population in the Sultanate like direct tie-up arrangements with banks in India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Philippines, Indonesia, Egypt, etc.

Rashid Khalfan al Maqbali, Administration Manager of Mazoon Dairy Company, Said Salim Hassan al Balushi, HR Manager of Global Money Exchange, Jibin Thomas Oommen, Branch Head of Sinainah were also present among a large crowd on the occasion.

