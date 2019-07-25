Global Money Exchange opens branch in Dhank

MUSCAT: Global Money Exchange, one of the leading exchange’s in Oman managed by State Bank of India opened its 52nd branch in the Sultanate at Dhank in Al Dhahirah Governorate.

The branch is situated inside Al Safa Modern Shopping Centre, Dhank. This is the second branch Global Money has opened in Ibri.

The new branch was inaugurated by Subromoniyan K S, Managing Director and Madhusoodanan R, General Manager, in the presence of Pratheesh P, Branch Manager, Abdul Gafoor, Al Safa Modern Shopping Centre-Dhank Manager besides other company officials and customers.

The new branch is part of Global Money Exchange’s initiative to bring remittance and currency requirement services closer to its customers.

More such initiatives are on the anvil and awaiting approvals at various levels Subromoniyan said.

Global Money Exchange is offering a variety of services to its customers.

Instant credit facility to bank accounts round the clock, Indian Passport Renewal services at selected branches, online transfer facility — Global Freedom, mobile recharge facility, are to name a few.

The company is offering remittance facilities through its branches situated in the New Muscat International Airport and in Duqm Airport as well.

This facility is of great use to the local and expatriate community who are working in the airports besides the expatriate who are going on a visit to their country.

