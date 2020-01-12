Global leaders pay respects to late HM

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareq bin Taimour received a cable of condolences from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, as condolences continue to pour in from leaders around the world.

Saudi King: Hope the march of progress will continue to grow

In his cable, King Salman said that he received the news of the demise of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos with deep grief and sorrow. He prayed to the Almighty Allah to rest his soul in peace in paradise and grant His Majesty Sultan Haitham fortitude to bear the loss.

King Salman also expressed his greetings and best wishes to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareq bin Taimour on the occasion of his assumption to power in the Sultanate. He prayed to the Almighty Allah to grant His Majesty Sultan Haitham good health and success in continuing the march of the late Sultan Qaboos.

King Salman hoped the Sultanate’s march will continue to grow and prosper under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham. He said he looks forward to working with His Majesty Sultan Haitham.

Emperor of Japan: Fondly remembers meeting

His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareq bin Taimour has received a cable of condolences from Emperor Naruhito of Japan on the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

In his cable, Emperor Naruhito expressed his heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareq bin Taimour and the Omani people. He also underscored his meeting with late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos during his visit to the Sultanate in 1994 and the warm welcome extended to him during the visit.

President Aoun: A man of dialogue, wisdom and peace

His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareq bin Taimour received a cable of condolences from President Michel Aoun of the Lebanese Republic on the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

President Aoun extended his heartfelt sympathies, along with the condolences of the brotherly people of Lebanon, to the Omani people.

President Aoun said that the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos had served his country for a half century. He described His Majesty Sultan Qaboos as “a brother and a friend of Lebanon at all stages and during difficult conditions witnessed by the country.”

He said that His Majesty Sultan Qaboos supported Lebanon’s legitimate cause and backed the country’s stability, security and aspirations of its people.

President Aoun pointed out that, upon the demise of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, the Arab world lost “a man of dialogue, wisdom and peace”, a man who worked to cement Arab solidarity and enhance its power in the face impending challenges threatening its states and peoples.

He prayed to the Almighty Allah to have mercy on the deceased’s soul and grant His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareq bin Taimour and the Omani people patience to bear the loss. He wished His Majesty Sultan Haitham good health and success in shouldering his national responsibility of serving the prosperity of the Sultanate and its people.

Turkish President: Important personality in the region

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also mourned His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, who, he said, exerted tremendous efforts for promoting the growth and development of the Sultanate. Erdogan described His Majesty Sultan Qaboos as an “important personality in the politics of the region”.

European Commission & EU: Shared vision for peace

The European Commission and the European Union mourned His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, sending a joint statement in which they said, “The Sultanate, under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, undertook unprecedented reforms that resulted in improving the living standards of Omani people. His vision has introduced a foreign policy that placed the Sultanate in a domain of closest partners of Europe, right from the midst of a region deeply immersed in conflicts and rising tensions.”

German President:

Loss of a good friend

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said that the “death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos means the loss of a good friend of Germany.”

He added that His Majesty Sultan Qaboos “was a patronage of understanding and peaceful political settlements in the Middle East. His opinions are highly heeded in the region.”

Former US President:

Strong ally of US

Former US President George Bush said in a mourning statement that “His Majesty Sultan Qaboos was a solid power in the Middle East and a strong ally of the United States. His Majesty Sultan Qaboos had a vision for Oman to be a modern and prosperous country and he wanted to have this vision to become a reality.”

Chairman of Libyan Presidential Council: Oasis of peace

His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareq received a cable of condolences from Fayez Mustafa al Sarraj, Chairman of the Presidential Council of Libya and Prime Minister of the Government of National Accord of Libya, on the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

Al Sarraj extended his sympathies to the Royal family and Omani people, praying to the Almighty Allah to rest the soul of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos in peace.

He reiterated the noble stands of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos on various issues of concern to the Arab and Islamic nations and to the world at large, noting that those stands reflected in the continuation of Oman’s support for peace and non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries.

Al Sarraj hailed His Majesty Sultan Qaboos’ reign which, he said, transformed the Sultanate into an oasis of peace and enabled the country to play a major role in rapprochement among citizens of countries and in resolving intra-Arab issues.

He lauded the Sultanate’s support in resolving the Libyan issue, hoping that His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareq bin Taimour will be the best successor for the best predecessor. — ONA