Global Entrepreneurship week kicks off

Muscat: A series of virtual events in line with the Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) kicked off on Monday under the theme of ‘Change Management’, which are organised by the National Business Centre (NBC), which pertains to the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates — Madayn, in cooperation with the Public Authority for SMEs Development (Riyada) alongside 170 countries worldwide.

Moderated by the mediaperson Ahmed al Kindi, the virtual opening ceremony began with a welcoming note by Houda al Battashi, Director of Admin and Financial Affairs at NBC as she noted that NBC is organising GEW series of events for the eighth consecutive year. She informed that this year’s GEW events aim at highlighting several topics of significance to the entrepreneurs, which comprise change management, risk management, and project growth and sustainability taking into consideration the current health and economic crises experienced by the SMEs worldwide. Additionally, the week’s sessions shall underscore the importance of entrepreneurship and explore ways on how to support youth in starting their businesses and inspire them to turn their innovative business ideas into a reality.

Dr Yaqoub al Balushi, CEO of Tec Know and keynote speaker of the inaugural event, briefed the viewers on the topic of ‘Project Sustainability and Risk Management’. Al Balushi stated that the current circumstances witnessed by the world, such as low oil prices and impact of coronavirus pandemic, have affected the economy overall. “However, these circumstances have opened up opportunities for the entrepreneurs to introduce new ideas into their projects and think of innovative products that meet the needs of the current phase. Moreover, a flexible structure for the SMEs is required to enable them to adapt to the surrounding circumstances, observe and monitor the variables, and consequently overcome the challenges,” he pointed out.

The inaugural event concluded with a discussion session on Pillars of Entrepreneurship, which featured Ahmed al Ajmi, Founder of THURAYAbiz, and Mohammed al Shanfari, Chairman and Founder of National Natural Honey Company.

The GEW events this week include free consultancy sessions for the entrepreneurs and SMEs offered by the specialists in the fields of business, finance, and marketing.

GEW is a global event celebrated by 170 countries worldwide, and aims at connecting experts and entrepreneurs from various sectors under one platform to share their ideas and transform innovative ones into reality. The events also aim to encourage Omani entrepreneurs to start their businesses, encourage the productivity of SMEs to be able to compete in local and global markets, and generate awareness on entrepreneurship and its importance. –ONA