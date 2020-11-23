Global dividends forecast to inch back from coronavirus cliff edge

LONDON: Dividend payouts by the world’s biggest firms in 2020 will fall by 17.5 per cent-20 per cent, equivalent to some $263 billion, as a result of the coronavirus crisis, a report on Monday forecast, but could rebound strongly next year.

Although the prediction by investment firm Janus Henderson represents a smaller dividend drop than some had feared at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be the biggest since at least 2009 in the wake of the global financial crisis.

Dividends are a major source of income for both public and private pension funds, but companies trying to cope with the coronavirus cut them by $55 billion, or 11.4 per cent, in the third quarter after a $108 billion 22 per cent plunge between April and June when uncertainty over the course of the pandemic peaked.

“Our best case now sees a fall of -17.5 per cent to $1.20 trillion on an underlying basis. Our worst case sees underlying dividends declining -20.2 per cent to $1.16 trillion,” Janus Henderson said.

However, some firms that axed payments have restarted them, even if at lower levels, while vaccine breakthroughs are also providing hope of a bounce back in 2021.

“This has been the worst year since the global financial crisis,” Jane Shoemake, Janus Henderson’s Investment Director for Global Equity Income, said.

“(But) if life starts to return to some form of normality even some of the hardest hit companies (such as travel, leisure and retail firms) will be able to start to pay dividends again.”

Next year’s rebound could be as high as 12 per cent depending on the path of the pandemic and whether Europe’s banks are allowed to restart dividends again, the report estimated, although in a “worst-case scenario” they might flatline. “We still have the winter to get through. It is not going to be a clear path.” — Reuters

