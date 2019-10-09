Global Competitiveness Report: Oman tops among Arab countries

Muscat: The Sultanate ranked 53rd globally among 141 countries and the sixth at the Arab level in the Global Competitiveness Report 2019.

According to the report, the Sultanate has strengthened its global presence and leadership in some indicators. Oman is ranked first in the terrorism-free indicator, and in the percentage of the annual change in the consumer price index (inflation).

Noteworthy, it has advanced positions in a number of indicators. The sultanate is ranked seventh globally for the government’s long-term vision and the sixth for workforce diversity.

The Sultanate ranks second at the Arab and Gulf levels in several indicators, most notably for the independence of the judiciary, road links and low crime (homicide) rate.

In an online statement by the National Competitiveness Office said, “the Sultanate is ranked third in the Arab and Gulf countries in a number of indicators, most notably the reliability of police services, the efficiency of port services, and the efficiency of the legal framework in challenging government decisions.”

The Global Competitiveness Report (GCR) is a yearly report published by the World Economic Forum. Since 2004, the Global Competitiveness Report ranks countries based on the Global Competitiveness Index. The report “assesses the ability of countries to provide high levels of prosperity to their citizens”.