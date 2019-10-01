Features 

Givenchy revisits the 1990s at Paris Fashion Week

Oman Observer

The Givenchy collection for Spring/Summer 2020, unveiled as part of Paris Fashion Week, channelled the mood of Paris and New York of the 1990s, mixing romantic floral dress and distressed-look denim.
Clare Waight Keller, designer at the LVMH-owned French couture house since 2017, unveiled her latest collection entitled “NY PARIS 1993” on Sunday in a minimalist space with a rap music soundtrack.
Models strutted down the catwalk in high-waisted leather skirts, bra tops and plunging neckline jackets while others wore faded jeans or flower print dresses. Paris Fashion Week runs until Tuesday. — Reuters

